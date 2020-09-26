STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Let Opposition move a motion every six months: Yediyurappa

The BJP has 116 members in the 220-member House and the motion will not pose any threat to the government.

Published: 26th September 2020 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day before the no-confidence motion, moved by the Opposition Congress, is expected to come up for discussion in the Assembly, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday dismissed it saying he had “no objection” to it.“They must move a no-confidence motion every six months so that I am safe for that much time,” the CM said sarcastically when media persons asked him about the no-trust motion. The BJP had termed the Congress move as a ‘political gimmick’.

The BJP has 116 members in the 220-member House and the motion will not pose any threat to the government. It is being seen as an attempt by the Congress to get the CM to respond to charges on various issues including the government’s ‘failure’ to handle the Covid-19 situation.

The Congress had apparently not consulted the JDS over the no-confidence motion. On Friday, former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy said that as of Friday, the Congress had not consulted them and they will decide about it when the party approaches them. Hinting that the regional party is unlikely to support the motion, Kumaraswamy said every public representative needs to fulfil their responsibility.While moving the no-confidence motion, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said they have lost confidence in the government.

