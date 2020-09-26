STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru gets its first plasma extracting unit

 In a major boost to plasma therapy for critically-ill Covid patients in Mysuru, the first-ever plasma extracting machine is now operational in the city.

Published: 26th September 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank

A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a major boost to plasma therapy for critically-ill Covid patients in Mysuru, the first-ever plasma extracting machine is now operational in the city. A new Apheresis machine to extract plasma is now functional at city-based Jeevadhara blood bank. The machine was recently brought from Maharashtra, which was formally inaugurated here, on Friday. It can extract plasma from five to six people a day.

The state-of-the-art machine, which would collect plasma using a cell-separating machine, was procured by Jeevadhara blood bank on Sayyaraji Rao Road due to the high demand of plasma from recovered patients. This is probably the first-ever machine in Mysuru to receive permission from the Drugs controller General of India (DGCI) and to be purchased at a cost of Rs 16-17 lakh.MUDA chairman H V Rajeev, BJP City president Srivatsa and others inaugurated this new facility in the city. 

S E Girish, trustee of the blood bank said, “Unlike other processes where 350 to 400 ml blood is collected from a recovered patient which yields only 150 to 200 ml plasma, with this machine, 500 ml plasma can be directly extracted from the donor. The donor can donate again after 15 days which is not possible in the former method, where donors cannot donate blood for 90 days.”

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru Plasma therapy COVID 19
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp