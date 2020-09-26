STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sandalwood drug case: Court reserves actors’ bail pleas till Monday

The Special Court for NDPS cases has reserved the order on bail petitions filed by actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, along with three others, till Monday.

Published: 26th September 2020 02:40 AM

Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Court for NDPS cases has reserved the order on bail petitions filed by actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, along with three others, till Monday.The court on Friday heard arguments from both sides - prosecution and defence - on the bail petitions filed by the five accused, after which it reserved the order and adjourned the hearing till Monday.Apart from Ragini and Sanjjanaa, Rahul Thonse, Shivaprakash and Vinay Kumar have also applied for bail. 

The order on all the five petitions will be passed by the court on Monday. Currently, all the five are lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara.Meanwhile, officials from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), who have been granted permission by the court to question the five accused in the drug racket case - Sanjjanaa Galrani, Rahul Thonse, Virender Khanna, Ragini Dwivedi and Ravishankar - visited the central prison on Friday evening.

Sources at the prison said that the ED officials completed some formalities required to quiz the accused, before leaving. “They did not question them on Friday, but have informed that they will start their work on Saturday,” the prison sources added.The ED has registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against some of the accused arrested in the drug case, and has sought the court’s permission to question them in the jail.

