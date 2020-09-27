STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Designer Ramesh Dembla grilled by officials for nine hours

After the Sandalwood industry, the focus of the police investigation in the narcotic drugs trail is now veering towards the fashion and entertainment industry in the City.

Drugs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Sandalwood industry, the focus of the police investigation in the narcotic drugs trail is now veering towards the fashion and entertainment industry in the City. On Saturday, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths grilled noted fashion designer Ramesh Dembla in the drugs case after his name had allegedly cropped up during the interrogation of Sandalwood actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

Ragini and Sanjjanaa have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and are presently lodged in judicial custody at the Bengaluru Central Prison. “Dembla was interrogated and his statement was video recorded. He has hosted several fashion shows in Bengaluru in which some top Bollywood and Sandalwood actors have walked the ramp.

He was also seen in several parties along with Ragini, Sanjjanaa and Aditya Alva, who continues to be absconding. Dembla has shared some details about Alva to the police,” the officer added. The CCB has issued a lookout notice for Alva. Dembla was summoned by the CCB officials at 11 am on Friday to appear on Saturday. He arrived on the dot.

The CCB questioned him for nine hours ---from 12 noon to 9pm. He gave his statement to the investigating officer. “His mobile phones and digital gadgets are being analysed to get more details on his fashion shows and parties. It is suspected that drugs were supplied to some of the celebrities during the fashion shows,” the officer added.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramesh Dembla said, “I was shocked when the CCB called me. I have never even tried taking drugs. I am against people consuming drugs and don’t encourage anyone. I told them I will share information, if any. I even told the police that Sanjjanaa, Raagini and Aditya are my best friends.”

