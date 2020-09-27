Incomplete infrastructure works most visible sign of Covid-19 pain

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Infrastructure projects across the state got a big jolt after Covid-19 broke out and the government slapped lockdown to contain the virus spread. While the reduced revenues to the exchequer put major development works in a bind, mass exodus of labourers and liquidity issues faced by contractors and vendors only made matters worse.

During his recent visit to Almatti Dam, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, “Though we are reeling under financial difficulties, we will ensure that no development works are hindered. We will take loans to continue works across the state.” The stakeholders hope that the government’s plans to borrow Rs 33,000 crore will put at least ongoing infrastructure projects back on track, if not take up new ones.

The government will likely divert a major portion of the borrowed funds to infrastructure projects as they would generate more jobs for the poor, sources said. In Belagavi, several works worth hundreds of crores under the Smart City Project have been held up as labourers migrated to their hometowns during the lockdown. The administration till June-July had spent Rs 218 crore of the Rs 396 crore released, said project Managing Director Shashidhar Kurer.

In Mangaluru, however, Smart City projects have not been affected despite Covid, said Mohammed Nazeer, MD, MSCL. In Dharwad district, six-laning of Hubballi-Haveri NH-4 at Rs 1,200 crore, four-laning of Hubballi-Gadag NH-63 at Rs 13 crore and a half-ring road in Hubballi city at Rs 260 crore, expected to be completed by the end of financial year 2019-20, are hanging fire.

R K Mathad, executive engineer, NH Division, PWD, said that first the lockdown and then heavy rains delayed works. As materials were unavailable during the lockdown, the road projects got delayed, and they will now be completed by December, he said. In other parts of North Karnataka, the government is trying to expedite several irrigation projects. The state government has been exerting pressure on the Centre to clear Upper Krishna, Kalasa-Banduri and other major irrigation projects.

The state government hopes to get the permission within the next few months, sources said. Principal Secretary Kapil Mohan said that the pandemic had slowed down the works, but the reopening of economic activities has put the pace back on most projects. The government will clear contractors’ bills in phases, he added. The government is also exploring public private partnerships to revive projects.

In Bengaluru, works on white topping of major roads, especially the Outer Ring Road, have been affected.

The much-hyped TenderSure projects too have been hit badly, BBMP officials said. The already-delayed eight-laning of Okalipuram Junction has not resumed yet. A senior BBMP engineer said, “Projects have been delayed by three months and the contractor has been given a three-month extension. Some roads that were scheduled to be completed by December will not be done as contractors have said works will start only after Deepavali when labourers return. Only 10-15 per cent of labourers have returned and only 25 per cent of civil works have been done so far.”

Several other projects across B’luru affected

1Suburban Rail: The 148.17-km project is the biggest to be hit by the pandemic. Just when it was expected to be cleared, the first lockdown was declared. “The Centre’s priorities have changed, and the focus is now on fighting the pandemic. The project is unlikely to be cleared anytime soon,” a senior railway official said.

2Baiyappanahalli Third Coaching Terminal: Expected to be launched in March, it is now set to be commissioned only by November.

3KIA halt station: It was heading for a launch in October when Covid struck. The station on the Yelahanka-Chikaballapur Line, expected to be completed by December 2019, will now be ready a year down the line. 4Cauvery Water Supply V Stage: The Rs 5,500 crore project is picking up pace after the slowdown from April to July. “Contracts of Rs 3,000 crore were awarded in February. Men and material mobilisation was to begin, but was stopped by coronavirus,” said BWSSB Chairperson N Jayaram.

5Cantonment suburban terminal: Frequently confused with the suburban rail project, this is a separate Rs 37.94 crore project which comprises a separate terminal only to cater to suburban rail services in Bengaluru.

A railway source said, “Even if the main suburban rail project starts construction today, it will take 10 years to be completed.” 6Metro Phase-II: The project was to be fully ready by 2023, but its deadline has now been pushed to 2024. “Nearly 5,000 workers had left, and the project has resumed with the return of some labourers. Trial runs are on and we will open it on November 1,” an official said.

7Airport Metro line: Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri revealed in the Rajya Sabha last week, “Metro rail projects are cost-intensive which require extensive inter-ministerial consultations and their approval depends on the feasibility of projects and availability of resources. No time limit can be specified for sanction.”

(Inputs: Naushad Bijapur, Bosky Khanna,S Lalitha, Arun Kumar Huralimath)

