It is not hard for BJP to grow now: CT Ravi

C T Ravi, who is Minister for Tourism, Youth Empowerment and Kannada and Culture, has been elevated as BJP National General Secretary. He talks about his elevation and other issues.

CT Ravi

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

You have been given the position of party general secretary. What are your plans? 
I was a secretary of a hobli in Chikkamagaluru district in 1988 and today, I’m the party National General Secretary. I have come up from the lowest rungs by putting up posters and flags and making microphone announcements. Now, they have given me this responsibility. I am here because of my experience and the direction of elders. 

How will you manage the challenge of Hindi, especially in UP, Bihar, Rajasthan 
and MP?
I have the ability to communicate in Hindi. I may not be able to address a gathering in fluent Hindi, but I’m willing to learn. 

How do you increase the BJP footprint in other southern states and in North East, where the BJP is traditionally seen as weak?
Any party needs five essentials — 1. Organisation 2. Leadership 3. Circumstances 4. Management and 5. Resources. I will try to build them wherever necessary. Remember, as a BJP member, I have helped build the party from ground up. There was a time when Jan Sangh and its ideals were unknown, and today we are more robust and we are in power in many states. We have an internationally acclaimed leader like PM Narendra Modi and it is not difficult to grow now.
 
You are the first person from Chikkamagaluru district to occupy this position, which was held by giants like Ananth Kumar. How do you expect to fill into his shoes?
We have had giants like Jagannath Rao Joshi and Ananth Kumar. I do not have their tremendous abilities and skills, but I’m willing to learn. 

You are one of the first persons from Old Mysuru region to be BJP national General Secretary. How will you help the party increase its footprint in the area? 
In Old Mysuru, we are strong in Shivamogga and Chikkamgaluru and in other places like Mysuru, we have a significant presence. Even in Mandya, we have an MP and in KR Pet, an MLA. In Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru, we are number two. In Ramanagara we have to grow and we are willing to do that.     

