Kabaddi association faults Dakshina Kannada player at the line

It was a dream come true for this talented kabaddi player from a remote village of Puttur taluk when he was selected for India’s probable 28-member squad.

Published: 27th September 2020

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: It was a dream come true for this talented kabaddi player from a remote village of Puttur taluk when he was selected for India’s probable 28-member squad. But, his hopes have dashed after the Central Kabaddi Association temporarily suspended his selection for training which started on Friday.

Sachin Prathap from Paleppady in Ivarnadu village is a student of SDM College and has played over 50 state tournaments. He represented Karnataka in Senior National Kabaddi League held in Jaipur, Rajasthan a few days ago. In the tournament, his team lost in quarter finals, but he was named ‘Best Rider’ in two matches. 

Based on his performance, he was selected for the Pro-Kabaddi league bidding. Trained by Krishnananda, his coach from SDM college, he is the only Karnataka player to be selected for the national probable team. “The first phase of online training, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was completed a few days ago.

The National Amateur Association Delhi has responded and said my selection process is on hold temporarily,” Sachin told The New Sunday Express.Sources from the District Kabaddi Association have blamed infighting among state kabaddi associations for this decision.

ZP member reacts
“Sachin is a budding kabaddi player from the state and rural talents like him need to be supported. He had high hopes of playing for the country but it is disappointing to know that his selection process has been put on hold,” said ZP member S N Manmatha.

Manmatha said, “This decision could have been justified, had he failed to perform well in training. It is an injustice to a budding sportperson from a rural area,” he said Meanwhile, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister C T Ravi assured to resolve the issue after holding talks with the National Kabaddi Association after Sachin met Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja in Bengalur.

