Pained by her remarks on farmers: Lawyer files plaint against Kangana over 'terrorists' tweet

Advocate-turned-farmer Ramesh Naik L, who was practising in the Karnataka High Court, has lodged a private complaint against Kangana Ranaut at the Tumakuru JMFC court on Friday.

Published: 27th September 2020 06:26 AM

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut arrives to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai Sunday Sept. 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has courted controversies lately over the drug abuse case and her remarks equating Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, now finds herself in the middle another row over the protests by farmers who are opposing the farm Bills.

Advocate-turned-farmer Ramesh Naik L, who was practising in the Karnataka High Court, has lodged a private complaint against Kangana Ranaut at the Tumakuru JMFC court on Friday over her tweet targeting farmers. Ramesh hails from Kadaranahalli tanda here.

“I am also a farmer and I am pained by her remarks equating farmers to terrorists. Hence, I lodged the complaint,” he said.

The actress, had on September 21, tweeted from the Twitter handle @KanganaTeam saying, “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformations about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation (sic)”. 

Ramesh claimed that the local police did not accept his complaint and hence, he moved the court. He has sought action against the actress for criminal offences punishable under various IPC sections.

