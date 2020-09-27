Seven, including pregnant woman, killed in road accident in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Seven persons including a pregnant woman were killed when the car in which they were coming hit a parked lorry near Savalagi village of Kalaburagi district on Sunday morning.

The police sources said that all the deceased belonged to Aland town and were coming to Kalaburagi to admit the pregnant woman to the hospital for delivery.

The deceased have been identified as pregnant woman Irfana Begum (25), Rubiya Begum (50), Abedabi Begum (50), Jayachunbee (60), Munir (28), Mohammad Ali (38) and Shoukat Ali (29).

After conducting postmortem, the bodies would be handed over to their relatives, police said.

Traffic Police have rushed to the spot.

A case has been registered in this regard.