STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

5-10 per cent COVID-19 relapses worry Mysuru doctors  

Due to the several mutations of the virus, one’s immune system is not able to detect the mutated forms.

Published: 28th September 2020 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

The researchers also come across another pair of young brothers who have fallen seriously ill with COVID-19, and admitted in the ICU for mechanical ventilation.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU: About 5-10 per cent of those who have recovered from Covid-19, are coming back to the government-run KR Hospital due to a relapse.

At a time when the cases are continuing to rise, the relapse where a person gets infected with the virus for the second time, and reactivation, where the virus that causes Covid-19 remains inactive in a patient and then surfaces later yet again, is increasingly becoming a matter of concern.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr C P Nanjaraj, Dean and Director of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute, said that they have been seeing 5-10 per cent of such cases of late. “We do not know how many cases are due to reactivation and how many due to a relapse,” he said.

Due to the several mutations of the virus, one’s immune system is not able to detect the mutated forms, he said. “Otherwise, we would have had herd immunity by now,” he added. The post-Covid-19 complications are also on the rise and many patients, after recovering from the virus, are coming with lung fibrosis and even behavioural changes, he said. “Under such circumstances, the prime defence is social distancing, wearing masks and using sanitizers,” he added.
 

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 relapse COVID 19 Coronavirus Mysuru covid 19
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp