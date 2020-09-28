Bandh likely to disrupt normal life in twin districts Chitradurga, Davangere

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA/DAVANGERE: The bandh today is likely to disrupt normal life in Chitradurga and Davangere. Farmers’ groups are up in arms against recent amendments to the Karnataka Land Act and APMC Act.

Both the Central and state governments are protecting the interests of capitalists, said farmer leader Hucchavvanahalli Manjunath. “CM Yediyurappa is not willing to go against PM Modi’s orders. We are left with no choice but to go ahead with the protests,” he said.