One more drug peddler arrested in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested one more drug peddler in Mangaluru on Sunday and seized banned contraband from him. With this, the total number of arrests in the drugs case has risen to five.

Mohammed Shakir (35), a resident of Surinje in Surathkal, was arrested based on information provided by dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty (30) who was arrested earlier. The four arrested earlier are Kishore, choreographer Tarunraj (25), Aqueel Nausheel (28) and a woman named Aska.

According to police sources, Shakir used to source drugs from Mumbai and sell them to Kishore and others. In connection with the same case, Kannada TV host Anushree was questioned by the CCB police on Saturday for almost four hours.