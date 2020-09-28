Protest in Mysuru over ST Somashekar’s comments 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar said “real farmers are not the ones who are behind the protests”. Claiming to have visited APMCs in all districts and talking to farmers there, Somashekar said he has not seen any opposition.

Reacting to the minister’s comments, a contingent of farmers, Dalits and other activists staged a flash protest in front of the new DC office. The police detained a few protesters, but released them later after they agreed to meet Somashekar.