Raitha Sangha requests Kodagu residents to support bandh

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: KRRS and major farmer associations of Kodagu district have requested residents to support the bandh by shutting their businesses from 6 am to 6 pm. Kodagu DC Annies K Joy said they have received information that farmers’ associations are planning to block borders.

“The Natural Disaster Management Act 2005 is in force and those staging protests must take prior permission. Covid norms must be followed. Road blocks and forceful closure of businesses is prohibited,” the administration said.