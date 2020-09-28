Rani Chennamma University postpones UG exams

BELAGAVI: Due to the bandh call, Rani Chennamma University has decided to postpone UG exams, which were to start today. Exams scheduled for Monday, have been rescheduled for Tuesday. There will be no changes to the timetable, said valuation registrar professor SM Hurakadli.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Murdered lorry driver’s aged mother dies 'of grief' in Thoothukudi
Trump's tax revelation could tarnish image that fueled rise
COVID-19: Over 25,000 fined since mid June for not wearing face masks in Delhi
Former cop builds a temple for his late wife and mother in Tamil Nadu
Fire in government hospital ICU, 3 patients die post-evacuation
IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in thrilling Super Over game