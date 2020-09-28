STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security firewalls up for state-wide bandh in Karnataka on September 28

Complete shutdown, say KRRS; cabs, autos to stay off roads.

Published: 28th September 2020

The bandh has been called to protest farm bills and amendment to labour laws | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and other farmers’ organisations calling for a 6am to 6pm statewide bandh, as part of the all-India bandh on Monday, the government has deployed around 12,000 policemen on bandobast duty in Bengaluru. 

The bandh has been called to protest farm bills, land reform ordinances and amendments to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and labour laws. While KRRS president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar and Hasiru Sene expressed confidence that barring emergency medical services, all services, including autorickshaws, Metro Rail and trains, would remain suspended, the State government maintained that there would be no disruption.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) too has maintained that all its services would ply as usual, and police have been deployed to ensure security to passengers in case protests take an ugly turn. 
Tanveer Pasha, president of Ola and Uber Drivers and Owners Association, said, “We are supporting the bandh, and cab services will be off roads between 6am and 6pm.” Hotels and vegetable vendors are also said to have extended support for the bandh, and may close their business voluntarily.

On Friday, farmers had blocked highways in parts of the state to register their opposition to the Karnataka government’s Land Reforms ordinances, the amended APMC Act and labour bill. Rallies will be held across the state, and protesters will block roads and highways on Monday, Chandrashekar said. Only medical and emergency services will be allowed, and we will ensure that Covid patients are not affected, he added. 

Various unions, pro-Kannada and Dalit organisations have extended support for the bandh. Kurbur Shanthakumar, state president for National Kisan Mahasangha, iterated that the protests would be peaceful. Protesters plan to gather at Mysuru Bank Circle in Bengaluru, and a bike rally will start from Sumanahalli Ring Road and reach Town Hall. Pro-Kannada organisations are planning to stop rail services at KSR Railway Station. Employees of BEML, HAL, BHEL, ITI, BEL, ADE, LRDE, GTRE & CQAV will not participate in the bandh, Domlur Sreenivas Reddy, convener, Joint Action Front, said.

High security across city
In view of the bandh, Bengaluru police have made elaborate security arrangements across the city, with platoons deployed on bandobast duty, and special security for the airport and railway stations. It is said that those violating Covid safety norms will be booked under the NDMA Act and no one will be allowed to force shut shops and commercial establishments. City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said foolproof security has been ensured in the city to ensure there are no untoward incidents. Security has been beefed up in sensitive areas. “We are closely observing anti-social elements,” he said.

