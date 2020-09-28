STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior Karnataka Congress MLA HK Patil tests positive for coronavirus, goes into isolation

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress MLA in Karnataka H K Patil on Monday said he had tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have been tested positive for #Covid19. I am asymptomatic but quarantined myself for 10 days," Patil, a former minister and Congress in-charge of Maharashtra, tweeted this morning.

Expressing hope that he would be perfectly alright soon, Patil requested all those who had come in his contact in the last few days to get themselves tested as a precaution.

He is the third MLA to have attended the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly session and tested positive for COVID-19.

Prior to him, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol and Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao tested positive for coronavirus among those who had attended the assembly session recently.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Health Minister B Sriramulu, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Congress state chief D K Shivakumar are among those who were tested positive and recovered.

Karnataka has lost the Belagavi BJP MP and former Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti and Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao due to coronavirus.

A few former public representatives too died due to COVID-19 in Karnataka.

As on Sunday evening, cumulatively 5,75,566 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 8,582 deaths and 4,62,241 discharges.

