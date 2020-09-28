STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will now develop entire region instead of one spot: Kumar Pushkar, Karnataka tourism body's MD

Pushkar used the platform to call upon all stakeholders for community participation to offer holistic tourism for domestic tourists.

Published: 28th September 2020 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha tourism, tourism

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Kumar Pushkar, Managing Director, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation, said the tourism policy will also focus on domestic tourism as international tourists will take a while to come back. Speaking at an international webinar — A Travel Talk on Tomorrow’s Destination — organised by World Communicators Council and Public Relations Council of India, as part of the World Tourism Day, he said the focus is now on developing a region for tourism rather than a place.

“Tourists no longer plan a sevenday itinerary where they just visit a few places. They prefer to stay at a destination for a few days and explore the surroundings, this is what the department is also addressing now,” he said. Pushkar used the platform to call upon all stakeholders for community participation to offer holistic tourism for domestic tourists.

“More than a Goa trip or a Rajasthan tour, the rush at this time is more towards spiritual and religious destinations,” said Ankan Ganguli, Founder, My Tirth India, on Sunday. Ganguli said the queues outside malls are nearly empty when compared to outside religious places. It is the belief, which is the prime contributor to the tourism sector and to the GDP. They said that apart from revival, survival is crucial and so environmentfriendly and safe holiday places are being preferred by tourists, along with wellness tourism. 

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Kumar Pushkar
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp