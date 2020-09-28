Will now develop entire region instead of one spot: Kumar Pushkar, Karnataka tourism body's MD

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kumar Pushkar, Managing Director, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation, said the tourism policy will also focus on domestic tourism as international tourists will take a while to come back. Speaking at an international webinar — A Travel Talk on Tomorrow’s Destination — organised by World Communicators Council and Public Relations Council of India, as part of the World Tourism Day, he said the focus is now on developing a region for tourism rather than a place.

“Tourists no longer plan a sevenday itinerary where they just visit a few places. They prefer to stay at a destination for a few days and explore the surroundings, this is what the department is also addressing now,” he said. Pushkar used the platform to call upon all stakeholders for community participation to offer holistic tourism for domestic tourists.

“More than a Goa trip or a Rajasthan tour, the rush at this time is more towards spiritual and religious destinations,” said Ankan Ganguli, Founder, My Tirth India, on Sunday. Ganguli said the queues outside malls are nearly empty when compared to outside religious places. It is the belief, which is the prime contributor to the tourism sector and to the GDP. They said that apart from revival, survival is crucial and so environmentfriendly and safe holiday places are being preferred by tourists, along with wellness tourism.