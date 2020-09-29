STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Belagavi to Bengaluru, soldiers on Freedom Run

Brigadier S K Lama (retired), DIGP, Principal, CoBRA School flagged off the four-day run from Peeranwadi at Belagavi.

CRPF personnel start off on the Freedom Run event of the Fit India Movement, in Belagavi

CRPF personnel start off on the Freedom Run event of the Fit India Movement, in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

BELAGAVI:  To promote the Fit India movement of the Central Reserve Police Force across the country, 12 personnel of the Belagavi-based CoBRA School of Jungle Warfare and Tactics embarked on the Freedom Run from Belagavi to Bengaluru on Monday. Sandip Sharma, Second-In-Command, is leading the team.

Brigadier S K Lama (retired), DIGP, Principal, CoBRA School flagged off the four-day run from Peeranwadi at Belagavi. Along with the marathon team, more than 100 personnel of CSJWT also ran for five km. During the marathon, two runners will run together at a time as a buddy pair covering approximately 24 km daily. On the fourth day (October 1), the team will participate in the Fit India Mega Run.

The message of Fit India is to involve local running groups of various cities and towns through which this marathon will pass through. They will cover a distance of more than 500 km. The CRPF officials informed, “Fit India Run is a nationwide movement to encourage people to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily life.”

