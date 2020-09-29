STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP begins groundwork for Belagavi bypoll

He is also expected to hold a meeting of the party leaders in Belagavi to discuss on the selection of a candidate for the bypoll.

Published: 29th September 2020 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Just a few days after the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, the BJP has begun hunting for a suitable candidate for the by-election. It is likely to be conducted within the next six months. The party is keen to field a member of Angadi’s family even as a number of party leaders from Belagavi region are keen on contesting. A top party leader told TNIE that the party would not like to gamble by fielding candidates other than Angadi’s kin. State BJP president Nalinkumar Kateel will visit Angadi’s family on Tuesday to pay his tribute to the leader.

He is also expected to hold a meeting of the party leaders in Belagavi to discuss on the selection of a candidate for the bypoll. With a large chunk of voters in Belagavi LS constituency being Marathi, the BJP will have to pick a candidate popular among both the Kannada and Marathi sections if it decides to field a candidate other than Angadi’s family member. The front-runner, according to sources, could be Shankargouda Patil, Karnataka’s representative in New Delhi. 

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi bypoll BJP
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp