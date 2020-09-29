STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress seeks Governor’s intervention, repeal of farm Bills

Amendments to Land Reforms and APMC Acts were passed in the assembly during the session that concluded on Saturday, but were stuck in the Council.

AICC General Secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala and KPCC president D K Shivakumar at a protest against farm bills in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

BENGALURU:  As farmers across Karnataka took to the streets to protest against the Central and state governments over the much-debated farm bills and amendments to land reforms, APMC and labour laws, the opposition Congress extended its support to the protest and sought the Governor’s intervention.

A delegation of senior Congress leaders, comprising AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, state Congress President DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and SR Patil, met Governor Vajubhai Vala and sought his intervention to withdraw the Land Reforms Act Amendment Bill, Amendment to APMC Act and Industrial Disputes Act.  

Amendments to Land Reforms and APMC Acts were passed in the assembly during the session that concluded on Saturday, but were stuck in the Council. The government has to again issue ordinances. “We appealed to the governor to reject the ordinances,” Siddaramaiah said, after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala. “The Governor assured us he would look into our demands,” he said.

Surjewala, who took part in the protest, termed the amendments “draconian” and urged the Chief Minister to withdraw the “anti-farmer and anti-labourer” amendments. In a memorandum, Congress leaders expressed concern that changes in the Land Reforms Act would bring back the ‘zamindari system’ as non-agriculturalists, corporate companies and the rich would buy land from weak farmers. The farmers will be at the mercy of private businessmen as amendments to the APMC Act will open up the market, enabling corporates to purchase agricultural produce directly, Congress leaders stated.

