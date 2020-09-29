STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 positivity rate rising, poor worst hit

From July 5 till Monday, the Covid positivity rate has increased steadily from 3.32 per cent to 12.34 per cent.

Published: 29th September 2020 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

A BBMP health worker in Bengaluru

A BBMP health worker in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

From July 5 till Monday, the Covid positivity rate has increased steadily from 3.32 per cent to 12.34 per cent. The trend of virus spread remains worrisome, even as the mortality rate has declined from 2 per cent in July to 1.48 per cent on Monday.Dr M K Sudarshan, chairman, Karnataka Covid Technical Advisory Committee, said the reason for the increase in positivity rate is more testing of contacts, with less of Rapid Antigen Testing and more of RT-PCR tests.

“The transmission is more across lower- and lower middle-income groups due to their living conditions, crowding in their areas and lack of awareness on wearing masks. They bring Covid-19 home and infect others as well. They may not have facilities at home to maintain social distance. The situation is better among the higher- and middle-income households,” Dr Sudarshan said, adding that by just being around a positive patient, one does not catch the virus.

“The virus spreads when both the negative and positive individuals do not wear masks, thereby getting exposed; both are within one metre distance; and their duration of interaction is over 20 minutes. Moreover, family members sit and eat together and therefore become primary contacts,” he said. 

Neglecting safety norms pushes up positivity rate

Dr G Gururaj, epidemiologist from NIMHANS, said more contact between people, neglect of safety measures like masks, social distancing, increased surveillance and testing is leading to increasing positivity rate in the state.Munish Moudgil, in charge, state Covid war room, said at the beginning of September, 19 districts had an increasing positivity rate. In comparison, at the end of September, 14 districts had reduced positivity rate, seven districts maintained the same or similar positivity rate and nine districts showed increasing rates 

“The districts with increasing positivity rate have to actively increase testing. Even other districts should continue to keep testing as per target to quickly control of Covid,” he said.The active cases in the state touched 1 lakh on September 10 and is the highest until September 27 at 1,04,724 patients. The number of times the growth rate of active cases has crossed 2 per cent and 3 per cent is more in September than in August.

The recovery rate. which was improving significantly since July, touching 81.05 per cent on September 22, has declined marginally to 80 per cent and remained stagnant from September 25 to 27 to slightly improve to 80.64 per cent on Monday.Dr Gururaj said, “We cannot decide on the reason based on day-to-day figures.”

