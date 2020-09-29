Farmer protests: Bandh gets mixed response in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The call for a statewide bandh by farmer organisations on Monday received a mixed response in Karnataka as police cracked down on protesters, detaining them at the first sight of disruption. Protests, however, were witnessed across the state with over 50 organisations, including labour unions, Dalit organisations, pro-Kannada outfits, student bodies and Opposition parties, joining farmers in their protest against amendments to land and farm acts.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon before rain played spoilsport. The bandh was near complete in the Mysuru and Old Mysuru regions with business establishments readily backing it. In Mysuru, most shops in the central business district were shut voluntarily till afternoon, while state transport corporation bus services were suspended for some time in Vijayapura and Kalaburagi. In Bengaluru, protests led to massive traffic snarls at several places, including KR Puram and Sumanahalli junctions, Majestic and central parts of the city, as rallies began from the outer ring roads and reached Mysuru Bank Circle.

As over 5,000 farmers joined the rally at Mysuru Bank Circle, Maurya Circle, and Town Hall junction, commuters were stuck in traffic jams on JC Road, KR Circle and Nrupathunga Road. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists barged into Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station and Kempegowda International Airport, while some organisations blocked highways and toll gates. The police took thousands of protesters into custody when they tried to stop vehicles at various places in the city. The protests began around 6.30 am, and in many places, protesters forced owners of some commercial establishments to close for the day.

Farmers and activists stage a protest in Mysuru

on Monday | UDAYSHANKAR S

APMC yards across state deserted

APMC yards were deserted in many parts of the State. Bike rallies, demonstrations, sit-ins, rallies, effigy burning and stalling of public transport by farmers and pro-Kannada organisations were witnessed in Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Ballari, Raichur, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Bidar, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dharwad and Davangere.

“The new bills are dangerous to farmers. Dropping onions, oilseeds, pulses and potatoes from the list of essential commodities without MSP is a total handover to corporates. The government claims to have given farmers the freedom to sell their produce anywhere. Only those who haven’t read the APMC Act can speak like that. APMC law already allows farmers to sell anywhere as long as they are verified farmers. Narendra Modi is a liar,” said Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, president, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Harisu Sene.

MYSURU

The bandh was near total in Mysuru, especially in the CBD areas, where many shops remained closed and bus services were cancelled. APMC also remained shut for the day. The protesters who assembled near the Mysuru Palace were detained and removed from the spot by the police. Congress leaders too held a sit-in protest.

MANDYA

Holding sickles and spades, carrying heavy stones on their heads, riding bullock carts on roads, wearing masks with the message ‘Withdraw New Land Reforms Act’ and performing Urulu Seve (rolling on the ground) under the scorching sun, farmers in the Old Mysuru region took to unique ways of protest against farm bills. Chamarajanagar and Mandya saw a mixed response to the bandh call.

BELAGAVI

The wholesale vegetable market wore a deserted look with not a single farmer turning up to sell vegetables on Monday. Farmer and Kannada organisations took out a rally from Rani Channamma Circle to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. A mock funeral procession was taken out on the National Highway-4. Some farmers were detained and later released at Hirebagewadi.

HASSAN

The police arrested 49 workers of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha and Congress MLC MA Gopalaswamy in Hassan. Arkalgudu JDS MLA A T Ramaswamy, holding a poster which read that the Yediyurappa government is anti-farmer, sat on a one-man protest outside the taluk office in Arkalgud town.

VIJAYAPURA

Raising slogans, farmers and members of other organisations blocked traffic for an hour on the National Highway 50 near Nidagundi. With the highways too blocked, NEKRTC in Vijayapura and Bagalkot were forced to suspend the services temporarily. But hotels and other business establishments remained open.

TUMAKURU

Protesters locked horns with the police after permission for a bike rally was denied. Monday witnessed a rare camaraderie with all factions of Raitha Sangha, DSS, and also Pro-Kannada organisations taking part in joint protests.

SHIVAMOGGA

Protest rallies were taken out in Shivamogga, while some farmers were detained at Bedara Hosahalli when they blocked Shivamogga-Harihara Road. Bandh evoked a partial response in Chikkamagaluru district. Most autorickshaws and taxis stayed off the road and shops remained closed. Bandh was peaceful in twin districts of Davangere and Chitradurga. Congress leader Basavaraj Shivaganga was arrested when he and his followers tried to block the Pune-Bengaluru national highway.

KOLAR

The bandh was total in several taluks, including Bagepalli, Malur and Gouribidanur. When protesters locked up the tahsildar’s office in Gouribidanur, the police rushed to the spot within ten minutes and dispersed the gathering. In several places torchlight procession was taken out. Twenty-two protesters were detained and later released.

KODAGU

The bandh call received a mixed response across Kodagu. While parts of North Kodagu were unaffected, shops and other businesses were shut for nearly two hours in South Kodagu.

DAKSHINA KANNADA

There was a lukewarm response to the bandh call in undivided DK and Udupi districts. Members of farmer organisations protested in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru, while several protesters were arrested in Udupi for forcing private operators not to ply buses.

KALABURAGI

NEKSRTC withdrew its service till afternoon after protesters sat on a dharna in front of Central Bus Stand in Kalaburagi. The movement of autorickshaws and other vehicles was not affected. Some shops were partially closed.

BSY to visit farmers and create awareness On a day when farmers in the state called for a state-wide bandh, CM B S Yediyurappa said they were being misled with wrong information. He said he would personally go on a state-wide tour and meet farmers, and create awareness among them on the amendments to the farm and land bills. “I appeal to my farmers to wait for six months and watch how the reforms will turn out. It will be favourable for them,” the Chief Minister said.

Congress seeks Guv’s intervention Extending support to the farmers , a Congress delegation of AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, among others, met Governor Vajubhai Vala, seeking his intervention to withdraw the farm bills.