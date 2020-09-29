Karnataka HC strikes down amendment giving 25 percent quota to students from state at NLSIU

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday struck down the amendment brought to the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Act by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly to provide 25 percent reservation in the institution to those who studied in the state.

A division bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Ravi V Hosmani pronounced the judgement setting aside the NLSIU (Amendment) Act 2020.

Terming the amendment as contrary to the Act, the bench said the state government does not have authority to bring the amendment.

In March, the state Legislative Assembly passed the NLSIU (Amendment) Act, 2020, to give 25 percent horizontal reservation in NLSIU to those who studied for a minimum of 10 years in Karnataka.

A batch of writ petitions were filed by law students and others against the amendment.