Tejasvi Surya’s terror remark gets Bengalureans’ goat

But Surya ’s comment drew a lot of flak. KPCC president DK Shivakumar demanded that the BJP sack the MP for the comments.

Published: 29th September 2020 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly-appointed BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya’s remarks on Bengaluru becoming an epicentre of terror activities drew sharp criticism from the opposition Congress, which demanded sacking of the young Bangalore South MP, even as netizens termed his remark “injustice to the vibrant city”. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, however, tried to downplay the MP’s statements.

Surya, who is currently in Bihar, had said on Sunday in Delhi that over the last few years, Bengaluru had become a terror epicentre, and thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for promising the state government that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office would be located in Bengaluru. Yediyurappa defended his party MP, saying what Surya meant was that terror activities have increased nowadays and an NIA office in the state capital would help. But Surya ’s comment drew a lot of flak. KPCC president DK Shivakumar demanded that the BJP sack the MP for the comments.

Former minister and MLA Priyank Kharge asked BJP leaders in the state to explain how many terror activities have been orchestrated in Bengaluru, and said Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar would now have a tough time convincing investors to come to the “epicentre of terror”. State Congress working president Saleem Ahmed termed it “shameful”.

Surya must apologise, he demanded. Several people took to social media to slam the MP and accused him of damaging Bengaluru’s image. Many questioned the logic behind making such remarks to push the Centre to set up an NIA office in Bengaluru. Some even compared Surya’s remarks to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s recent comment describing Mumbai as “POK”.

