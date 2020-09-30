App soon to rescue people stuck on BR Hills Road

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Sunday midnight, three persons from Bengaluru got stuck on the 20km-long BR Hills-K Gudi Road and were holed up inside their car for 3 long hours – from midnight to 3am -- feeling scared. This road passes through dense forests and is known for frequent movement of tigers and elephants.They were helpless as their car broke down. It was the beat police who found and rescued them. In this background, the forest department has initiated measures to develop an app which will send alerts to officials so that persons in trouble are rescued immediately.

After the lockdown relaxation, thousands of tourists who traverse this road have been visiting both the tiger safari and the Biligiri Ranganathaswamy temple. Chamarajanagar Chief Conservator of Forests Manoj Kumar said, “The process of development of a dedicated app has begun which will send alerts -- details of exit to the DCF or officials if somebody is stuck on this road.

The app will identify and confirm the entry and exit of vehicles from this road. With no mobile network available, it is difficult to get your vehicle repaired unless you are rescued. With staff busy in patrolling border villages, people may be stuck for the whole night. We have already submitted for the development of the app with funding from the BRT Tiger Foundation.”

The BR Hills protected area has about 600 acres of private property and the forest department cannot stop people from travelling who may pause on this road and there is no way for forest staffers to know whether people have exited this road. The stretch from K Gudi to BR Hills falls in a dense forest area with no human habitation.

Rajesh Tugbere, wildlife activist who often visits BRT Tiger Reserve said, “This road is not only used by pilgrims but also by tourists visiting the tiger reserve. In fact, the last safari is between 5.30 to 6.30 pm and when people take this road after finishing the safari, it is not safe at all.”