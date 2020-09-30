STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bypolls: JDS to zero-in on Vokkaliga candidate

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: With the EC announcing dates for bypolls, political activities have intensified in Sira. On Sunday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had, in anticipation of the bypoll notification, announced his government’s intent to set up a Golla Development Board, to appeal to the Golla community, that has a considerable presence in Sira. Yediyurappa had written to the principal secretary of the social welfare department on Monday evening on this issue.

Meanwhile, the community was divided over naming the board ‘Golla’ development board and demanded that it should be ‘Kadugolla’ instead. So the CM had it rectified to ‘Kadugolla Development Corporation’. “We should not get divided over Golla and Kadugolla as our caste certificate mentions it only as Golla,” remarked Srinivas. With the setting up of the Corporation, the community’s leadership is unlikely to get the ticket.

The JDU, in order to divide JDS votes, is likely to field Chethankumar Lingadahalli who hails from the Kunchitiga Vokkaliga community. Meanwhile, BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra, who visited Sira recently, has vowed a repeat of the KR Pete bypoll, and is expected to camp in Sira for ten days.

