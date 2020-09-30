STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Farmers will get good prices for produce, land: Araga Jnanendra, BJP MLA

The Agricultural Produce Marketing Corporation (APMC) and Land Reforms amendment bills are loaded in favour of farmers.

Published: 30th September 2020 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

Araga Jnanendra, BJP MLA, Thirthahalli 

The Agricultural Produce Marketing Corporation (APMC) and Land Reforms amendment bills are loaded in favour of farmers. Those protesting against these bills have not understood them properly, and are being provoked by opposition parties.If a farmer takes a quintal of arecanut worth Rs 35,000 to the APMC, he has to pay 1 per cent APMC cess and give 2 per cent commission to middlemen. This way, he loses Rs 1,050 on a quintal. This has been done away with in the APMC amendment bill. Oopposition parties say that MNCs will come. What’s wrong in that? Based on demand and supply, farmers will benefit.

Besides, the amendments will not do away with Minimum Support Price (MSP) and subsidies given to farmers. Amendments to the Land Reforms Act allow non-agriculturists who want to take up farming to do so. Many educated people want to do farming, employing technology. Hitherto, though there were restrictions on purchase of agricultural land by non-agriculturists, many would bypass this rule by bribing revenue officials. People from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh purchased agricultural land here using fake certificates. The amendment will do away with such corruption.

Many people are not able to cultivate their land due to old age, and because their children live in cities. This amendment will help them get good prices for their land. The ceiling for a family of five is 54 acres, and for large families it is 108 acres. 

The Act prohibits people from purchasing irrigated land for purposes other than agriculture, and violation will attract legal action. We have brought in amendments to suit present conditions. This is not first time, the Land Reforms Act has been amended more than 30 times since the Tenancy Act. 

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Land Reforms Act APMC farmers
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp