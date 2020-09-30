STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Farmers will lose land, livelihoods to corporates: Laxmi Hebbalkar, Cong MLA

The BJP government, under pressure from the corporate sector, is introducing amendments to the Land Reforms Act and APMC Bill. 

Published: 30th September 2020 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Laxmi Hebbalkar

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

Laxmi Hebbalkar, Congress MLA, Belagavi Rural

The BJP government, under pressure from the corporate sector, is introducing amendments to the Land Reforms Act and APMC Bill. The farm bills are detrimental to the interests of farmers. A major chunk of small and marginal farmers will be left on the streets when corporate firms and realtors buy their lands. Although farmers with small landholdings like one or two acres will get paid handsomely, they won’t be able to find livelihoods and will be ruined once they sell their land.

Bigger farmlands bought or taken over by big companies will be converted into farmhouses, resorts or recreational centres. Private players are so powerful in this country that they can easily buy fertile lands and also get the lands converted for commercial purposes later. Big companies can pay huge sums and buy land from agriculturists. Such takeover of fertile lands by private players will also have a disastrous effect on the development of the country.

The BJP is indulging in the politics of vengeance by resorting to such acts. It is getting institutions like Air India, Railways, IOC etc privatised only because Congress governments built them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who opposed FDI and accused the Congress of selling the nation to foreign companies, is bent on selling all institutions of repute in the country, like Indian Railways to a Japanese company. 

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APMC Bill Land Reforms Act farmers
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp