Ganja worth Rs 1.25 crore hidden inside pit seized in Karnataka's KGF

Inspector General of Police Semanth Kumar Singh said totally around 400 kg of ganja has been seized across the central range, 70% of which was in KGF region alone

Published: 30th September 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

IGP Semanth Kumar giving appreciation certificate to Inspector Surya Prakash

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KGF: A KGF police team seized 229 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1.25 crore which was illegally stored in a newly constructed pit behind a house, said Central Range Inspector General of Police Semanth Kumar Singh.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said during the first week of the month, the KGF police seized 186 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1 crore in a house and in this connection two people were arrested.

After the incident, the police were taking regular follow-up action to uproot the drug menace. Accordingly, under the supervision of SP Ilakiya Karunakaran and Dy SP Umesh, a team headed by inspectors Surya Prakash and Venkatramanappa and other cops searched in and around the house of Pouli, Joseph and Raja, residents of Krishnagiri Lane under Marikuppam police limits.

During the raid, police checked behind the house and found a stone slab. When they removed the slab, the ganja was found in a pit around 12 feet deep. Singh said a case has been taken up in CEN Police Station in this connection.

Giving details of the accused, Ilakiya Karunakaran said the police have booked Pouli, Joseph, Raja, Vasanth, Karthick, Murali and Pushparani and added that a few of them are facing criminal cases in KGF region. All the accused are at large and a team has been formed to nab them.

Singh distributed appreciation certificates for inspectors Surya Prakash and Venkatramanappa and cash rewards for cops including Venkatramanapa, Mahendra, Chethan and Ramesh. Singh said totally around 400 kg of ganja has been seized across the central range, 70% of which was in KGF region alone.

