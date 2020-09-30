STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

NCB busts syndicate, nabs 4 students from Udupi

Cops seize 750 tablets of MDMA worth Rs 10 lakh; accused sold drugs to students in well-known colleges in Udupi, Chennai

Published: 30th September 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zone, has busted a drug syndicate involving four college students from Udupi and seized 750 tablets of MDMA worth around Rs 10 lakh in the grey market. MDMA is a banned drug under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act.

The investigation has unearthed a vast network of students from well-known colleges in Udupi and Chennai, who are the prime customers of the four students – Fahim, Pramodh K, A Hashir and S S Shetty – arrested under the NDPS Act.

“Contraband drugs have been ordered and paid for through cryptocurrency on the Darknet,” said Amit Ghawate, NCB, Bengaluru Zonal Director, who led the operation.He said on July 30, based on credible information, the NCB seized a parcel sent to India from The Netherlands from foreign post office. “The parcel contained 750 MDMA tablets weighing around 142gm. The address of the consignee was not mentioned on the parcel.  

Based on Intelligence inputs and detailed technical analysis, the NCB team on September 24 arrested the consignee Pramodh, mastermind Fahim and their associates Hashir and Shetty from Bengaluru,” said Ghawate.

“The accused are students from Udupi. Fahim had started purchasing cryptocurrency to buy the contraband drugs on the Darknet. He has delivered illegal drugs to various locations in India. He has sold drugs to students from various colleges affiliated to Manipal University, NMAMIT in Udupi, clubs in the district and SRM University in Chennai,” said Ghawate.

“This drug syndicate has been active for the last two years and most of their customers are college students,” he added. Hashir and Shetty are from Karnataka and Fahim and Pramod are from Kerala.The operation was conducted by Ghawate and NCB Inspectors Vivek Kumar Pandey, Pradeep Kumar and Sunil Parewa.

This is the second NCB operation in Karnataka in one month in which drugs bought on the Darknet with cryptocurrency. Last month, the Central anti-drug agency arrested three accused - R Ravindran, M Anoop and Anikha D - in Bengaluru and seized huge quantities of MDMA and LSD. Payment was said to be made in bitcoins.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCB Udupi Drugs
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp