NCB busts syndicate, nabs 4 students from Udupi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zone, has busted a drug syndicate involving four college students from Udupi and seized 750 tablets of MDMA worth around Rs 10 lakh in the grey market. MDMA is a banned drug under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act.

The investigation has unearthed a vast network of students from well-known colleges in Udupi and Chennai, who are the prime customers of the four students – Fahim, Pramodh K, A Hashir and S S Shetty – arrested under the NDPS Act.

“Contraband drugs have been ordered and paid for through cryptocurrency on the Darknet,” said Amit Ghawate, NCB, Bengaluru Zonal Director, who led the operation.He said on July 30, based on credible information, the NCB seized a parcel sent to India from The Netherlands from foreign post office. “The parcel contained 750 MDMA tablets weighing around 142gm. The address of the consignee was not mentioned on the parcel.

Based on Intelligence inputs and detailed technical analysis, the NCB team on September 24 arrested the consignee Pramodh, mastermind Fahim and their associates Hashir and Shetty from Bengaluru,” said Ghawate.

“The accused are students from Udupi. Fahim had started purchasing cryptocurrency to buy the contraband drugs on the Darknet. He has delivered illegal drugs to various locations in India. He has sold drugs to students from various colleges affiliated to Manipal University, NMAMIT in Udupi, clubs in the district and SRM University in Chennai,” said Ghawate.

“This drug syndicate has been active for the last two years and most of their customers are college students,” he added. Hashir and Shetty are from Karnataka and Fahim and Pramod are from Kerala.The operation was conducted by Ghawate and NCB Inspectors Vivek Kumar Pandey, Pradeep Kumar and Sunil Parewa.

This is the second NCB operation in Karnataka in one month in which drugs bought on the Darknet with cryptocurrency. Last month, the Central anti-drug agency arrested three accused - R Ravindran, M Anoop and Anikha D - in Bengaluru and seized huge quantities of MDMA and LSD. Payment was said to be made in bitcoins.