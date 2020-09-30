STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ryots change tack, to launch e-campaigns against farm policy 

KRRS president Badagalapura Nagendra said farmers will prevail on the government to rethink and withdraw the anti-farmer bills.

Published: 30th September 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers on Monday went on a state-wide strike but have now realised that they cannot garner national attention for long with conventional protests | shriram B N

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Farmers, up against the Central and State governments pushing the Land Reforms Act and farm produce bills, are looking at novel avenues of protest, like social media, to expand their reach and sustain their campaign. In a sign of the changing times, farmers are planning to launch an online protest, complete with speeches and statistics, on a huge scale. 

They have realised that they cannot garner national attention for long with conventional commonplace protests — bandhs, tractor rallies, burning of effigies, camping and cooking on highways.These sons of the soil are turning to their children and siblings working in the IT sector tocounter the government’s campaign claiming the bills are not anti-farmer. They are working out a counter-campaign, plucking out speeches by late BJP leaders Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, who had opposed the then UPA government’s plan to amend the APMC Act.

KRRS president Badagalapura Nagendra said farmers will prevail on the government to rethink and withdraw the anti-farmer bills. “We will use social media to counter the BJP campaign misleading the farming community and public. We will use the services of IT workers from farming families to reach out to lakhs of farmers, and we will go door-to-door, educating people on anti-farmer policies and save them from being taken over by corporate firms,”he added.

The Confederation of Farmers’ Organisations is going through clippings of  BJP leaders’ speeches to use them to counter the Modi and Yediyurappa  governments.Also planned are multilingual handbills that have the BJP’s claims with counterpoints, besides the government’s inordinate hurry in pushing “anti-farmer policies” like the APMC Act, Land Reforms Act, privatisation of Escoms, the conspiracy to withdraw free power and abolish Minimum Support Price to encourage corporatisation of the agricultural sector, Nagendra said.

The Confederation, under the Kisan Manch, has successfully roped in Dalit organisations and trade unions for the fast on October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi, across Karnataka.A two-day Ikya Samavesha (unity meet) of various progressive organisations is planned in Mysuru to work out a roadmap to build pressure on the government. The farmers are also planning a mega rally, mobilising over 1 lakh farmers during the winter session in Belagavi, to urge the government not to present the Land Reforms Bill in the Legislative Council.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Land Reforms Act Farm Bills
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp