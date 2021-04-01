STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CD gate: DK Shivakumar should resign as KPCC president on moral grounds, says Lakhan Jarkiholi

Lakhan, the youngest of five Jarkiholi brothers, had contested as a Congress candidate against his brother Ramesh Jarkiholi (BJP) in the last bypoll from Gokak assembly segment.

Published: 01st April 2021 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Stating that DK Shivakumar's alleged connection to the CD scandal, involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, will have a direct impact on the upcoming by-polls in Belagavi, Maski and Basavakalyan, Congress leader from Gokak, Lakhan Jarkiholi has called for Shivakumar's immediate resignation.

"When the parents of the woman in CD have alleged that Shivakumar is behind the CD scandal, it becomes the moral responsibility of Shivakumar to resign from KPCC president's post.  The Congress high command should take this issue seriously in the larger interest of the party,'' Jarkiholi said.

Interestingly, Congress has named Lakhan as in-charge of Gokak for the upcoming party campaign for the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll.

Speaking to a section of the media in Gokak on Thursday, Lakhan said he met Ramesh Jarkiholi in Bengaluru a few days ago and warned him to exercise caution over his next steps.

"While lending moral support to him, I asked him not to worry much about such incidents and be careful henceforth,'' he added.

Commenting on the CD scandal and the alleged connection of Shivakumar to it, he said, "The parents of the woman in CD have alleged that their daughter is holed up under pressure from Shivakumar. When the parents themselves level such serious allegations, Shivakumar should immediately resign and make way for a fair trial into the CD scandal,'' he said.

While asserting that all the people of the state must know of the truth the scandal, Lakhan said the people were aware of how Ramesh had fallen prey to a conspiracy hatched against him in the CD issue and who (Shivakumar) is behind it.

"All the political parties must take this case very seriously and try to know the truth behind the CD scandal. The leaders of various political parties must exercise caution while sharing the stage with such conspirators,'' he said while alerting the political leaders of the possibility of such incidents taking place in the future as well.

Lakhan, who is Ramesh's arch political rival in Gokak, heaped praises on the latter and said that he has done a great job as a minister of Water Resources by getting major projects for Karnataka.

Due to the efforts he made, the inter-state Mahadayi project is about to be implemented within the next six months, he said adding that unfortunately, a conspiracy has been plotted against him.

Without taking Shivakumar's name, Lakhan said, `"Dushman kahan hai, bagal me hai'' (Where is the enemy, he is just beside).

"...We are confused as to whom to believe and whom not to. Just like the way Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned on moral grounds soon, after his name figured in the issue, Shivakumar should also follow suit and help the Congress candidates campaign freely,'' he concluded.

