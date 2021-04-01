STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CD row: Bommai slams Congress, says SIT not under pressure

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday slammed the Congress for criticising the SIT that is probing the CD row involving MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Published: 01st April 2021 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has tested Covid positive (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday slammed the Congress for criticising the SIT that is probing the CD row involving MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi. The SIT will not come under any pressure and bring out the truth, Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru. Many Congress leaders had accused the government of supporting Ramesh against whom a case has been registered in Bengaluru.

Responding to the Opposition charges, Bommai said the SIT is conducting the probe in accordance with the law and no one can intervene in it. Hitting out at the Congress, Bommai questioned their locus standi to criticise the government. “What did they do in former minister H Y Meti case when they were in power? They transferred the case to the CID and that gave clean chit to the accused.”  

