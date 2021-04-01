STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Delayed projects: BSY pulls up Nigam chiefs

CM Yediyurappa told the MDs that he has received complaints from MLAs and other elected represen-tatives.

Published: 01st April 2021 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in the absence of a water resources minister, held a meeting with top officials of all the Neeravari Nigams on Wednesday and pulled them up for undue delays in the execution of 40-plus lift irrigation projects across the state.He said that some ‘unscrupulous elements’ are not interested in completing the projects. 

He warned Nigam chiefs not to fall prey to ‘Pipe Lobbies’, who tempt them to collect bills for the pipes and leave the works pending. Bills are claimed for pipes, but the overall civil work remains unfinished, he added.

At a closed-door meeting, after the mandatory annual finalisation of accounts, he told the officials, “I want a status report on all the lift irrigation projects and they should all be completed in time. There should be no scope for any complaints.”

Those present were Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and the additional chief secretaries ISN Prasad (finance) and Rakesh Singh (water resources). MDs of all the nigams, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam’s Mallikarjun BG, Vishweshwaraya Jala Nigam’s Lakshman Rao Peshwe, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam’s Jaiprakash and Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam’s Prabhakar C, were present. 

Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited has 13 lift irrigation projects, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited 25 and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Limited 10, and it is no secret that 40 to 70% of the total cost of the project goes for pipes.  Companies first source pipes, leaving the rest of the project hanging. 
CM Yediyurappa told the MDs that he has received complaints from MLAs and other elected represen-tatives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Neeravari Nigams
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp