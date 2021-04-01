STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Govt’s Covid mantra: Test-Track-Treat

RT-PCR tests to be increased to 70% of all tests

Published: 01st April 2021 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As cases rise, the Karnataka government has adopted the Test-Track-Treat protocol and has issued directions to ensure that it is strictly implemented and enforced across the state to curb infections. The state government has issued a set of regulations that will be in force from April 1. The Centre had in March last year, urged states with a high caseload to focus on testing, tracking and treating, and has recently written to states repeating this recommendation.

In terms of testing protocol, the government has directed that RT-PCR tests should be increased to 70% of all tests, and that where the proportion of RT-PCR tests is low, it should be increased. Tracking protocol involves isolation and quarantining of people who test positive and need to be traced at the earliest. Containment zones should be clearly demarcated, and no movement of people in or out is to be allowed, except for essential goods.

House-to-house surveillance teams should be formed and officials should follow up on positive cases and their contacts for 14 days. Within 72 hours, 80% of contacts must be traced. The government has said that the treat protocol must ensure quick isolation of Covid patients and timely treatment.

RULES FROM TODAY :

  • BBMP, local authorities to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour, physical distancing. Fine of Rs 250 to be levied in urban local body areas, Rs 100 in other areas, for not wearing masks.
  • All activities outside containment zones to be carried out as per SOP: Travel by train/flight/ metro, schools, higher educational institutions, hotels/restaurants/ shopping malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks, yoga centres/ gymnasium, exhibitions, assemblies/congregations, etc
  • Govt to ramp up vaccination of priority groups
  • Work from home (WFH) to be implemented as far as possible
  • Staggering of work/business  hours to be followed in offices, workplaces, shops, markets and
  • industrial and commercial establishments
  • Screening/hygiene: Thermal scanning, hand wash/sanitizer facilities to be provided at all entry
  • points/exit points/common areas
  • Frequent sanitization of workplace area/common areas/door handles, etc
  • Physical distancing: Adequate distance between workers to be followed

Pvt hospitals to reserve 10% of beds for Covid patients
Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on
Wednesday held a meeting with nodal officers of hospitals and directed to them reserve
10% of beds for Covid patients. He said that hospitals must not turn away patients with
symptoms but admit them immediately. “It will be very helpful for patients if hospitals
display the status of the number of beds available. There should be separate blocks in
private hospitals and staff should separately treat Covid patients,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp