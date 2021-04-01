Govt’s Covid mantra: Test-Track-Treat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As cases rise, the Karnataka government has adopted the Test-Track-Treat protocol and has issued directions to ensure that it is strictly implemented and enforced across the state to curb infections. The state government has issued a set of regulations that will be in force from April 1. The Centre had in March last year, urged states with a high caseload to focus on testing, tracking and treating, and has recently written to states repeating this recommendation.

In terms of testing protocol, the government has directed that RT-PCR tests should be increased to 70% of all tests, and that where the proportion of RT-PCR tests is low, it should be increased. Tracking protocol involves isolation and quarantining of people who test positive and need to be traced at the earliest. Containment zones should be clearly demarcated, and no movement of people in or out is to be allowed, except for essential goods.

House-to-house surveillance teams should be formed and officials should follow up on positive cases and their contacts for 14 days. Within 72 hours, 80% of contacts must be traced. The government has said that the treat protocol must ensure quick isolation of Covid patients and timely treatment.

RULES FROM TODAY :

BBMP, local authorities to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour, physical distancing. Fine of Rs 250 to be levied in urban local body areas, Rs 100 in other areas, for not wearing masks.

All activities outside containment zones to be carried out as per SOP: Travel by train/flight/ metro, schools, higher educational institutions, hotels/restaurants/ shopping malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks, yoga centres/ gymnasium, exhibitions, assemblies/congregations, etc

Govt to ramp up vaccination of priority groups

Work from home (WFH) to be implemented as far as possible

Staggering of work/business hours to be followed in offices, workplaces, shops, markets and

industrial and commercial establishments

Screening/hygiene: Thermal scanning, hand wash/sanitizer facilities to be provided at all entry

points/exit points/common areas

Frequent sanitization of workplace area/common areas/door handles, etc

Physical distancing: Adequate distance between workers to be followed

Pvt hospitals to reserve 10% of beds for Covid patients

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on

Wednesday held a meeting with nodal officers of hospitals and directed to them reserve

10% of beds for Covid patients. He said that hospitals must not turn away patients with

symptoms but admit them immediately. “It will be very helpful for patients if hospitals

display the status of the number of beds available. There should be separate blocks in

private hospitals and staff should separately treat Covid patients,” he said.