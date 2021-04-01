STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

In letter bomb, Eshwarappa accuses Karnataka CM Yediyurappa of interference

The letter comes on a day the Karnataka HC permitted an investigation against Yediyurappa in a case related to poaching of MLAs.

Published: 01st April 2021 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

KS Eshwarappa

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another major embarrassment to the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government, after Minor Irrigation Minister JC Madhuswamy’s recent outburst, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa dropped a letter bomb on Wednesday, accusing Yediyurappa of interference and authoritarian administration. In his five-page letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala, dated March 31, Eshwarappa has accused Yediyurappa of sanctioning works worth crores to MLAs without his consent and pressuring the Principal Secretary to the RDPR department to approve the works. The letter comes on a day the Karnataka HC permitted an investigation against Yediyurappa in a case related to poaching of MLAs.

The letter is expected to create a political storm in the state BJP which is grappling with the sleaze tapes allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.Eshwarappa, in his letter, has cited many instances of Yediyurappa approving funds without his consent in violation of The Karnataka Government (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977.

The RDPR minister, whose rivalry with Yediyurappa is no secret, alleged that the CM directly sanctioned Rs 65 crore to Bengaluru Urban Zilla Panchayat president and put pressure on the Principal Secretary to issue orders, bypassing the minister. “I would also like to quote important decisions taken by the Honourable Chief Minister recently, ignoring me, by sanctioning huge funds on the request of the MLAs to the tune of Rs 774 crore under RDPR, bypassing the minister,” he said .

Advise CM to adhere to rules: Minister to Guv 

“Again , he sanctioned another bunch of works to the tune of `460 crore and put pressure on Principal Secretary to issue orders without the approval of the minister,” Eshwarappa alleged. Pointing out that he has stayed all these orders, Eshwarappa urged the Governor to advise Yediyurappa to adhere to rules and “adopt a policy of non-interference in the discharge of constitutional responsibilities by cabinet colleagues”. He added that he has brought the lapses to the attention of senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka In-charge General Secretary Arun Singh.

“The contention is arbitrary approval of funds, without logic or consultation with ministers. Favouritism and bias will tick anyone off. The issue has been brought to the notice of party higher-ups. This is a complaint that has been raised by many ministers, but Eshwarappa has officially written about it,” said a BJP national functionary. Sources close to the CM said he was surprised with Eshwarappa’s scathing letter, but had chosen not to react to it yet.

Yediyurappa is expected to take up the matter with the party’s central leadership once the scheduled bye-elections to two Assembly and one Parliamentary seats are completed. Yediyurappa, it is said, believes that Eshwarappa’s letter is a fallout of the MLAs’ meet he held at his residence soon after the legislative session concluded earlier in March. “The CM sanctioned funds for development activities since there were discrepancies in fund distribution earlier. Some MLAs complained to the CM that funds were not being released to their constituencies even after he had sanctioned it. Eshwarappa seems to have written this letter anticipating trouble for stalling release of funds to MLAs,” said a source close to the CM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KS Eshwarappa BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp