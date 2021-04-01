Karnataka records high of 26 Covid deaths

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day addition of Covid cases in the second wave with 4,225 patients added to the tally which spiralled to 9,97,004, even as deaths too broke the daily toll record with 26 fatalities taking the total to 12,567 across the state. The last time the state recorded a single-day addition of over 4,000 cases was on October 29, 2020 when 4,025 cases were added to take the tally to 8,16,809.

Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and Influenza Like Illness were present in all the patients who passed away, as per the March 31 health bulletin. The number of patients currently positive and under treatment or isolation jumped to 28,248 on Wednesday from a low of a little over 7,000 in the third week of January, and recording a 10.59 per cent increase over Tuesday’s 25,541 active cases.