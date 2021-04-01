No shortage of jabs as COVID-19 vaccination drive for all above 45 kicks off in Karnataka

By Express News Service

With the Karnataka government opening up COVID vaccination centres on April 1 to all aged above 45, irrespective of comorbidities, hospitals across the state reported a smooth drive with no shortage of vaccines.

In Bengaluru, some places witnessed more of a crowd than others. Separate sites were present at each centre for Covaxin and Covishield.

At Victoria Hospital, five centres were present on site with walk-in registrations taking place. They did not have any issues with the Co-WIN as was previously reported in the launch of Phase 1, 2 and 3. There was a crowd with more people coming in and by evening, around 300 people were given the jab, leaving 200 vials of Covishield and 50 vials of Covaxin left for more. Adverse Events Following Immunization were minimal with fever, body pain and chills reported that were treated with a paracetamol.

KC General Hospital saw the highest number of COVID vaccinations in a single day with 559 people getting the jab, as opposed to other days when they saw a maximum of 370 people.

"There were technical issues on Co-Win initially which were resolved later. 191 people above 45 years without comorbidities got the vaccine on the day. Of the 559, 79 got Covishield and 480 got Covaxin. Supply of vaccines is sufficient and we ensure least wastage," said Medical Superintendent of KC General Hospital Dr. BR Venkateshaiah.

Sir CV Raman General Hospital did not see much of a rush and administered the vaccine to 200 (Covishield) and 144 (Covaxin) people. The hospital said those who came in for walk-in registration were easier to manage and they did not face issues with the Co-WIN portal.

Kodagu stands in the fifth position in the state in the vaccination drive even as the fourth phase of vaccination started with optimism across 12 health centres in the district. A total of 1,55,606 beneficiaries in the 45-59 age group have been identified and 26,000 beneficiaries among them have already been vaccinated as they suffered from comorbidities. The third phase drive promises to be completed by the end of April.

“Server issues came in as a hurdle during the third phase vaccination drive. However, this was sorted out and we are able to upload the data with efficient speed now,” confirmed Dr Gopinath, RCH officer. While the drive was started in only 12 healthcare centres including District Hospital, two taluk hospitals, seven community hospitals and two PHCs on Thursday, it will be started across all 38 health centres from April 2.

“Universal immunization initiatives will be hosted at PHCs every Tuesday and Thursday. So, apart from these two days, COVID vaccination can be availed across all PHCs on other working days,” he confirmed. However, Surlabbi PHC that lacks network facility and Madikeri Urban Health Centre that has constrained space have been left out from the COVID vaccine drive.

Meanwhile, the district is drawing a plan to enable vaccination drives at 112 healthcare sub centres across the district. “In case of shortage of staff at PHC, we are ensuring that additional hands are hired from other departments. Also, vaccines are being supplied regularly to the district and currently there is no shortage of vaccines,” assured Dr Gopinath.

As it is a routine vaccination day on Thursdays, the health department's focus was on immunization of small children against polio, hepatitis, BCG and other diseases in some districts.

Dr Ram M G, district vaccination officer, Udupi said only 20 session sites were opened on Thursday, while from Friday onwards 88 session sites (including 19 at private hospitals) will be opened. "People who are above 45 have risk of contracting the virus and they should get vaccinated without fail. We will go for full fledged vaccination from April 2," he added.