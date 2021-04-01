STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'Sex CD case': Woman's father approaches Karnataka High Court

The father said in his petition that his daughter was a victim of circumstances and politics and her indecent video was aired by various media.

Published: 01st April 2021 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The father of the woman, said to be featured in the 'sex video' allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, has approached the Karnataka High Court questioning the police recording his daughter's statement.

The father said in his petition that his daughter was a victim of circumstances and politics and her indecent video was aired by various media.

He said he contacted her only to realise that she has been victimised and was under tremendous pressure.

Stating that he had lodged a police complaint that his daughter was kidnapped by unknown influential people in Belagavi,he said his daughter too lodged a plaint with police.

"In the course of investigation, the petitioner has learnt that the statement of his daughter is recorded under section 164 of the CrPC...throwing all legal norms to the winds," the petition said.

He argued that recording statement under section 164 of the CrPC was not only violative of the mandatory requirements of the said provision, it is also violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India (protection of life and personal liberty).

Meanwhile, police sources said the woman's family shifted from Belagavi to Vijayapura and demanded her safety.

In Bengaluru, the police visited a few spots, which were said to be places where the objectionable videos were shot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Karnataka HC Sex CD Case Karnataka Sex CD Case
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp