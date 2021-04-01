Woman in CD undergoes medical tests in Begaluru hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The woman, seen in the sleaze CD involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, was on Wednesday subjected to medical tests, which are conducted in rapes cases. Later, sleuths of the Special Investigation Team, constituted to probe the CD row, questioned her for over two hours and also collected her voice samples.The SIT officials took the woman to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital for the tests that lasted about three hours. Later, she was taken to Adugodi, where the SIT officials recorded her statement.

Sources said that the woman repeated the same statement that she recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC on Tuesday. “She told us that she came in contact with Jarkiholi as she intended to shoot a documentary on irrigational projects in the state. Jarkiholi took her number and became close to her by contacting her frequently, and allegedly offered a government job. In return, he allegedly demanded sexual favours and had a physical relationship with her,” an official said, quoting her statement.

Her voice sample was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to check if it matches with the voice of the woman seen in the CD, audio and video calls. The SIT asked the woman to appear before it on Thursday too.Meanwhile, the woman’s advocate KN Jagadish alleged that the video of the victim and the number of the car she travelled in on Tuesday were leaked to the media by the SIT staff. “They violated the privacy of my client by circulating her visuals to TV channels. Who is responsible if something happens to her? We do not trust SIT officials,” he said.