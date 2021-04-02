Administrative issue, nothing personal, says Eshwarappa

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa, who is the eye of a storm after complaining to the Governor, accusing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa of interference and authoritarian administration, clarified on Thursday that the issue concerned administration and was nothing personal.

“It is an administrative issue. This issue has never come between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s and my friendship. Both administrative and personal issues are different,” he said. “There is nothing special to mention about the letter written to the Governor and my meeting with him. I discussed administrative matters of my department. There is no need to give so much importance to it. The Opposition are deriving a lot from it. I can’t do anything about it,” he added.

As per rules, the Chief Minister cannot directly get involved in issues of other departments. This issue was brought to the chief minister’s notice besides informing BJP state in-charge Arun Singh, National General Secretary C T Ravi and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel. “It is not a question of BSY and KSE... it is purely an administrative matter which was raised. I never expected the issue to be blown out of proportion,” the RDPR Minister added.