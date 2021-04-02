STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Dadasaheb Phalke nomination: Maha Ugadi for Rajini’s close pal in Mysuru

Shiva later became the superstar’s pointsman.

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Shiva and his mother with Superstar Rajinikanth in Mysuru

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: While good wishes pour in for superstar Rajinikanth, who has been nominated for the prestigious  Dadasaheb Phalke award, for his close pal, guardian and attendant for the past 35 years, it’s Maha Ugadi. Shiva of Devaraja Mohalla in the city came in contact with the superstar during the shooting of the movie Rajadi Rajadi, a hit movie in 1983. Thalaivar, who is known for being down to earth, once dropped into the narrow bylanes of Sunnadaker to call on Shiva and his family. 

“I did not want Rajini to visit my house as it was small and it was in a narrow bylane. But I was shocked when the superstar actually visited my house and spent time with my mother and family members over a cup of hot coffee,” he recalls.Shiva took Rajini with him on his scooter to Srikanteshwara temple in the wee hours. Rajini has a special bond with Mysuru and the actor has stayed for months at the iconic Lalitha Mahal and Kings Kourt hotels near Metropole circle. The actor used to even order pulav from Hotel Hanumanthu and Ramya’s masala dosa.

Shiva later became the superstar’s pointsman. He would finalise shooting locations with directors for Rajini.“We are thrilled that Rajini sir is nominated for the prestigious award. He should have got it long ago as he, like Kannada matinee idols Dr Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachan and others, has contributed to the development of cinema,” Shiva said. 

Reminisching about the past, Shiva spoke about how Rajini loved the Mysuru and Mandya regions and many directors in those days preferred to shoot in the Cauvery basin, Melukote, Kodagu and other locations in the region. Rajini was stunned when over 6,000 people assembled for the climax scene of the superhit movie Padayappa, the shooting of which was completed without hassle. “I am thankful to the people. That is why I love Mysuru,” the superstar had said then.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajinikanth Dadasaheb Phalke award Mysuru
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp