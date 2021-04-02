STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Excise revenue sees uptick in Karnataka

Despite a bleak financial year, the State Excise revenue for 2020-21 has increased by 7.17 per cent in comparison to the previous financial year of 2019-20.

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image for representation (File Image)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite a bleak financial year, the State Excise revenue for 2020-21 has increased by 7.17 per cent in comparison to the previous financial year of 2019-20. The Department has collected Rs 23,131.28 crore revenue against a Budget estimate of Rs 22,700 crore for the year 2020-21, registering an increase of Rs 1,547.33 crore over the previous financial year. The Excise revenue collection for 2019-20 was Rs 21,583.95 crore against a Budget estimate of Rs 20,950 crore. 

The financial gains are being pegged to the two-time increase of the Additional Excise Duty across all slabs of Indian Made Liquor (IML) in May last year, soon after government allowed the re-opening of retail liquor stores and MSIL stores to mop up an additional Rs 2,500 crore revenue.

F&B industry on razor’s edge

The Excise revenue collection, which showed a -99.92% decline in April 2020 due to the lockdown, had gained snail’s pace momentum in December last year with a marginal growth of 3.51% in comparison to the previous year after the government opened the Food and Beverage industry with stringent Covid protocols of limited seating among other restrictions.

According to the Department, while the Karnataka State Beverage Corporation Limited sold 600.92 lakh cases of IML during 2019-20, it could sell only 583.23 lakh cases in 2020-21, thus reflecting a -2.94% decline in comparison to previous year. Beer sales have been hit since the first lockdown in March last year, largely because of the Work From Home phenomenon. In 2019-20, the KSBCL had sold 289.60 lakh cases. Beer sales nosedived to 237.82 lakh cases the following year, registering a -17.88% decline. One case contains 8.64 litres of alcohol.

With the second wave of Covid, the F&B industry is on the razor’s edge. “Our business had gradually picked up since December. With a spike in Covid cases, we are again staring at empty tables and imminent doom. Our business is down by 35% over the last 10 days,” said the owner of a well-known chain of pubs. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Excise revenue Karnataka
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp