STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight

Strict Covid-appropriate behaviour -- including wearing of masks, physical distancing and provision of hand sanitizer -- should be ensured in pubs, bars and clubs, the order states. 

Published: 02nd April 2021 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After reviewing the COVID-19 situation across Karnataka and observing a persistent rise in COVID-19 numbers even as large public gatherings and rallies continue to be held, the state government on Friday issued fresh orders laying down stringent restrictions to curtail the spread of COVID-19, which will be in effect till April 20.

The order states that restaurants, pubs, bars and clubs will strictly restrict seating capacity to 50 per cent in Bengaluru Urban and Rural, including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalaburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Hubballi-Dharwad. 

Strict Covid-appropriate behaviour -- including wearing of masks, physical distancing and provision of hand sanitizer -- should be ensured, the order states. 

ALSO READ: Bengaluru sees 3509 daily cases on Friday, COVID test positivity rate in Karnataka at 4.64%

Moreover, in case of any violation in pubs, bars or clubs, the facility shall be closed till the epidemic is over. 

Similarly, shopping markets, departmental stores should follow COVID appropriate behaviour, it states.

Classes 6-9, including Vidyagama, shall remain suspended, but classes 10, 11 and 12 will continue in the existing mode although attendance for these classes in person will not be mandatory.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru couple in a dilemma after testing positive once, negative twice in repeat COVID tests

Classes of higher and professional courses will be suspended, except the classes due for board/university examinations and health sciences.

The order states that boarding schools and residential hotels shall be closed, except for students of 10,11, 12 and students of higher and professional courses appearing in board/university examination and health sciences.

Cinema halls have been ordered to maintain a maximum seating capacity of 50 per cent in Bengaluru Urban and Rural, including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalaburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad. The cinema hall management will have to ensure strict covid appropriate behaviour. 

The order further states that gyms, party halls, clubhouses, swimming pools will remain closed in apartment complexes. Besides, gyms and swimming pools in general will also remain closed.

At places of worships, individuals are permitted to visit and offer prayers only without having gatherings or functions.

Key announcements:

  • Restaurants, pubs, bars, clubs to restrict seating capacity to 50 per cent

  • Classes 6-9, including Vidyagama, to be suspended, but classes 10, 11 and 12 to continue though attendance in person is not compulsory

  • Boarding schools to be closed except for students of 10,11, 12 and students of higher, professional courses appearing in board/university examination and health sciences

  • Cinema halls to maintain seating capacity of 50 per cent

  • Gyms, party halls, clubhouses, swimming pools to close down in apartment complexes and elsewhere

  • Only offering of prayers allowed at places of worship. No gatherings allowed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus Karnataka COVID fight Karnataka Covid numbers Karnataka coronavirus numbers COVID 19 Karnataka Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp