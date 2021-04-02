Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After reviewing the COVID-19 situation across Karnataka and observing a persistent rise in COVID-19 numbers even as large public gatherings and rallies continue to be held, the state government on Friday issued fresh orders laying down stringent restrictions to curtail the spread of COVID-19, which will be in effect till April 20.

The order states that restaurants, pubs, bars and clubs will strictly restrict seating capacity to 50 per cent in Bengaluru Urban and Rural, including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalaburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Hubballi-Dharwad.

Strict Covid-appropriate behaviour -- including wearing of masks, physical distancing and provision of hand sanitizer -- should be ensured, the order states.

Moreover, in case of any violation in pubs, bars or clubs, the facility shall be closed till the epidemic is over.

Similarly, shopping markets, departmental stores should follow COVID appropriate behaviour, it states.

Classes 6-9, including Vidyagama, shall remain suspended, but classes 10, 11 and 12 will continue in the existing mode although attendance for these classes in person will not be mandatory.

Classes of higher and professional courses will be suspended, except the classes due for board/university examinations and health sciences.

The order states that boarding schools and residential hotels shall be closed, except for students of 10,11, 12 and students of higher and professional courses appearing in board/university examination and health sciences.

Cinema halls have been ordered to maintain a maximum seating capacity of 50 per cent in Bengaluru Urban and Rural, including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalaburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad. The cinema hall management will have to ensure strict covid appropriate behaviour.

The order further states that gyms, party halls, clubhouses, swimming pools will remain closed in apartment complexes. Besides, gyms and swimming pools in general will also remain closed.

At places of worships, individuals are permitted to visit and offer prayers only without having gatherings or functions.

Key announcements: