Karnataka logs 11% jump in March GST revenue

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the threat of a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic looming large, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in Karnataka during March 2021 has been 11 per cent more compared to the same period last year. In March 2020, the GST collection was Rs 7,144.30 crore, and it went up to Rs 7,914.98 crore last month, indicating a recovery in the economy and tax collection.

“Major growth in agriculture, industry, services sector and entrepreneurial skills are the reasons for more revenue collection in the state,” Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is also Karnataka’s representative in the GST Council, told The New Indian Express on Thursday. According to him, the increase in tax collection shows efficient finance management by the government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa, and the entrepreneurial prowess of the state.

Member of GST Consultative Committee, Government of Karnataka, B T Manohar, said the increase in GST revenue collection indicates effective tax administration, better compliance, enforcement, implementation of e-invoice and monitoring of e-way bills.

GST revenue: ‘A good sign amid pandemic’

“Since October last year, there is an upward trend in tax collection mainly because lockdown norms were relaxed, inter-state movement of goods and passengers were allowed, imports were made easy and local consumption too went up,” said Manohar, who is also the chairman of the GST committee at Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI).

“An 11 per cent increase is a good sign even amid the fear of the pandemic. If everything is favourable in the months to come, we can hope for better,” he said. In March 2020, businesses were hit for around a week in the preceding financial year as the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24. The last financial year was full of uncertainties and tax collection had taken a severe hit for the first five months and started recovering slowly from September after the unlock phase.

In the State Budget, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had stated that even during the Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka strove to achieve maximum revenue mobilisation in 2020-21.The revenue collection target for the Commercial Taxes Department for the year 2020-21 was fixed at Rs 82,443 crore and revenue of Rs 71, 833 crore was mobilised by the end of February. Now, with Rs 7,914.98 crore GST collection in March 2021, the state is close to achieving the target.

