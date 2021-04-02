Karnataka now has second highest number of active COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka now stands second among states with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 30,865, even as it crossed the 10 lakh-mark on Thursday with a tally of 10,01,238 cases since the start of the pandemic on March 8, 2020.

Maharashtra, with 3,56,243 active cases — well over ten times Karnataka’s figure — is at the top.

Karnataka first touched the one lakh-mark on September 10, 2020, with 1,01,537 active cases, and then again on September 16, 17 and 18.

The numbers dipped for a few days before climbing back to the one lakh-mark and continuing from September 26 to October 21.

On October 10 last year, the state recorded the highest number of active cases at 1,20,929 cases.

From then on, there had been a steady decline to just above the 7,000-mark in January third week this year, after which the numbers have been on the rise again due to the second wave.

As per data from the crowd-sourced website covid19india.org, 15,217 out of every 10 lakh people in Karnataka have tested positive for the virus, while for every 100 confirmed cases, three are currently infected.

positivity rate in state now at 4.65%

Of the active cases, 265 are in the high risk category and are admitted in ICU. Thursday saw 18 more deaths, taking the death toll to 12,585.

There were 4,234 new cases reported on Thursday, of which Bengaluru Urban district accounted for more than half of them, with 2,906 testing positive. The positivity rate now stands at 4.65 per cent in the state.

There has been a steady decline in the positivity rate lately with the figure touching 4.66 per cent on March 29 and 30, and 4.65 per cent on March 31 and April 1.

This has been attributed to the higher number of tests being carried out.The recovery rate now stands at 95.6 per cent while the mortality rate fell a notch to 1.25 per cent on Thursday.

The website stated that for every 100 confirmed cases, 96 have recovered from the virus while one succumbed to the disease.

“In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.3 per cent every day. For every 10 lakh people in Karnataka, 3,25,408 samples were tested,” the website stated.

The top 5 districts in terms of active cases in Karnataka are Bengaluru Urban with 21,798 cases, Kalaburagi with 1,244 cases, Bidar with 1,059 cases, Tumakuru with 727 cases and Bengaluru Rural with 604 cases.

