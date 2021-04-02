STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ministers, party rally behind BSY, slam KSE 

Uncalled for, says K’taka in-charge Arun Singh; chief minister remains mum on Eshwarappa’s letter to Guv

Published: 02nd April 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa’s letter may have left the BJP divided and red-faced. But it has also compelled the party to come out in support of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. A day after the minister’s controversial letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala, BJP General Secretary in-charge for Karnataka Arun Singh said the act was uncalled for. A visibly uncomfortable Singh said the focus currently was to win the three ensuing bypolls in the state.

“If a minister has an issue, he should talk to the CM and not write to the Governor. Elections are going on and we are confident of winning all three seats. We are concentrating on the bypolls for now, and a senior minister shouldn’t have written such a letter,” Singh told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday. Sources in the BJP said the issue will not be raked up till May, when elections in multiple states conclude and government formation ends. 

Meanwhile, back in Bengaluru, even as Yediyurappa maintains a stoic silence over the matter, his Cabinet colleagues and BJP MLAs have come out in support. A host of ministers, including Basavaraj Bommai, R Ashoka, B C Patil, Dr K Sudhakar and more than 10 MLAs, including CM’s political secretary MP Renukacharya and Nehru Olekar held a meeting at Yediyurappa’s residence, and built a fortress of defence around him with their vehement criticism of Eshwarappa. 

“We went to polls under Yediyurappa’s leadership, won and are now ministers in his Cabinet. Eshwarappa has released a letter on issues that should have been discussed within the party, and issues within the government should be discussed with the chief minister,” said Ashoka, deeming Eshwarappa’s letter “wrong”. 

Bommai, too, defended Yediyurappa. “Because of floods and Covid-19, a lot of works were stalled. MLAs sought funds for development and for almost a year, we couldn’t release funds owing to shortage. The CM -- who is also Finance Minister -- decided to release funds after recovery in our receipts. He has done nothing wrong,” Bommai said, adding that the Governor works on the advice of the Council of ministers, and an administrative matter should have been solved within the government. 

Although new to the party himself, Sudhakar reminded Eshwarappa that he was Yediyurappa’s contemporary. “It is embarrassing for the party, government and Eshwarappa himself. He shouldn’t have written such a letter when he could have simply discussed with the CM, who is his contemporary, friend and even hails from the same district,” Sudhakar said. BC Patil went one step ahead and denied all allegations of interference by Yediyurappa in ministerial matters. 

Meanwhile, MLAs led by MP Renukacharya vehemently criticised Eshwarappa and urged the Central leadership to initiate action. Even as a set of MLAs is keen on writing to the high command showing support to Yediyurappa, Arun Singh is expected to broker truce between the two warring leaders. While the Central leadership may have come to Yediyurappa’s support for now, the actual fallout of the letter is expected in a couple of months. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KS Eshwarappa BS Yediyurappa KSE 
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp