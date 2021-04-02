STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No curbs on Karnataka-Kerala border travel: Govt to HC

Court says restriction on movement will violate rights of the citizens

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:56 AM

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Placing on record the assurance of the state government that there will not be any restriction on movement of traffic and people across the Kerala to Karnataka borders, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday disposed of a PIL that questioned the restrictions imposed by the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order disposing the petition filed by B Subbaya Rai of Kasargod district, Kerala.The D-K Deputy Commissioner had passed the order on February 18, restricting movement across the border, except through four entry points. On March 15, the Deputy Commissioner authorised Gram Panchayats, municipalities and urban local bodies to close certain entry points to Kerala to contain the spread of Covid-19. 

Referring to the orders passed by the DC, the court noted that the National Executive Committee, under the Disaster Management Act, says that there should not be intra- or inter-state prohibitions on movement of people and vehicles, and no permission is required to cross the border.

The court said, “The DC has no authority and power to confer authority on local authorities to close the borders. Issuing directions imposing restriction on movement along the border will violate the fundamental rights of the citizens.”

Comments

