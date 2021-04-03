After Madhu, another JDS leader may join Congress

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After former MLA Madhu Bangarappa, who is all set to join Congress soon, another JDS leader is likely to join the Grand Old Party.

Published: 03rd April 2021 04:53 AM

Madhu Bangarappa (second from right) greets former chief minister Siddaramaiah at the latter's residence in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Madhu Bangarappa (second from right) greets former chief minister Siddaramaiah at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru on Thursday.

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: After former MLA Madhu Bangarappa, who is all set to join Congress soon, another JDS leader is likely to join the Grand Old Party. Former president of District Central Cooperative Bank, R M Manjunatha Gowda, a Vokkaliga leader from Thirthahalli, may join Congress ahead of zilla and taulk panchayat polls. Gowda contested against Congress leader  Kimmane Ratnakar at Thirthahalli in 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls. Gowda met KPCC president D K Shivakumar at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru on Friday and discussed about joining the party.  

Gowda started his political career with the JDS. Later, he joined the Congress and then the BJP. He then switched to the KJP after B S Yediyurappa launched the party. Gowda then rejoined Congress in 2015. Later, he switched to JDS again. This will be his re-entry to the Congress for the third time.

